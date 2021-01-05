Can't connect right now! retry
Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson hits fourth double ton to match Brendon McCullum's record

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson celebrates reaching his double century on day three of the second Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on January 5, 2021. Photo: AFP

CHRISTCHURCH:  World's number one Test batsman Kane Williamson showed his class on Tuesday after scoring his fourth double century and putting New Zealand in the driving seat during the second Test against Pakistan.

Williamson reached 238 before his marathon innings came to an end three overs before tea, caught in the deep by Shan Masood off faheem Ashraf.

The New Zealand captain reached the 200 milestone with a single off Shaheen Afridi from the first ball he faced after the second rain disruption during the middle session on day three.

On the first ball he faced after the first rain stoppage, Williamson was dropped by Azher Ali when on 177.

Read more: Williamson, Nicholls punish Pakistan with triple-century stand

It was a rare error from Williamson who had countered every trap set by Pakistan with a range of strokes from silky touches to powerful drives.

He commanded the crease for nine hours 33 minutes after going to the middle in the 20th over and at tea New Zealand were 599 for six, leading Pakistan by 302.

It continued an amazing home series for the New Zealand captain who has returned scores of 251, 129, 21 and now 238, and has become the third New Zealander to pass 7,000 runs behind Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming.

"Not at all surprised to see the consistency of Kane Williamson," tweeted former India great VVS Laxman.

"Unbelievable work ethics and attention to detail while preparing for any match are the reasons behind his success. A true role model for any youngster to emulate."

Read more: Kane Williamson leads New Zealand fight back after early blows

Brendon McCullum, the only other New Zealand player to score four double centuries, described Williamson as an "absolute genius".

