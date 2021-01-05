Can't connect right now! retry
Justin Bieber says he has no desire to become a Hillsong Church minister as he dismisses fake news

Justin Bieber says he has no desire to become a Hillsong Church minister, dismisses fake news

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has no desire to become a Hillsong Church minister, saying that reports about it are fake.

The Sorry singer took to Instagram and shared a story where he quashed these reports, saying “I’m not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that.”

“Have no desire for that this is fake news,” Bieber further said.

The singer, in another Insta story, wrote, “And BTW Hillsong is not my Church..For Clarity I am a part of Churchhome.”

Earlier, there were reports that Bieber “doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him”.

“He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year”, OK! Magazine first published the news and subsequently covered by Page Six

