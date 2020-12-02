Govt slashes price of ex-mill sugar by Rs20/kg

A Reuters file image of sugar.

Delivering on his promise, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that the prices of sugar have been reduced by Rs20 per kilogramme.

Last month, the wholesale rates of sugar had risen to Rs99-100 per kg from Rs98 per kg, making it difficult for the country's poor populace to afford it.

Taking to his Twitter account, the premier said that the former mill prices of sugar were slashed through the government's "effective intervention". According to the PM, the task was achieved within 20 days.

He said that the government has also ensured the distribution of imported sugar at a controlled rate, adding that the process of sugar crushing will be completed in a timely fashion.

"I have asked provinces to ensure [that] fair and swift cane payments are made to farmers," the PM wrote.



Last month, the federal government had promised to slash sugar prices by Rs15-Rs20 in a bid to provide some relief to consumers.

Addressing a press conference related to the announcement, the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar had said that the government has procured over one hundred tons of imported sugar to meet the demand.

"More than 50,000 tons of sugar will soon be [available] in the market," he had said, adding that controlling inflation was the government's top priority.



