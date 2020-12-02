Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Govt slashes price of ex-mill sugar by Rs20/kg

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

A Reuters file image of sugar.

Delivering on his promise, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that the prices of sugar have been reduced by Rs20 per kilogramme.

Last month, the wholesale rates of sugar had risen to Rs99-100 per kg from Rs98 per kg, making it difficult for the country's poor populace to afford it.

Taking to his Twitter account, the premier said that the former mill prices of sugar were slashed through the government's "effective intervention". According to the PM, the task was achieved within 20 days.

He said that the government has also ensured the distribution of imported sugar at a controlled rate, adding that the process of sugar crushing will be completed in a timely fashion. 

"I have asked provinces to ensure [that] fair and swift cane payments are made to farmers," the PM wrote.

Last month, the federal government had promised to slash sugar prices  by Rs15-Rs20 in a bid to provide some relief to consumers.

Addressing a press conference related to the announcement, the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar had said that the government has procured over one hundred tons of imported sugar to meet the demand.

"More than 50,000 tons of sugar will soon be [available] in the market," he had said, adding that controlling inflation was the government's top priority.


More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to provide free coronavirus vaccine to citizens: parliamentary secretary

Pakistan to provide free coronavirus vaccine to citizens: parliamentary secretary
PM Imran Khan announces new high-altitude national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan

PM Imran Khan announces new high-altitude national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan
'Significant milestone' in Afghanistan peace process reached: US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

'Significant milestone' in Afghanistan peace process reached: US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad
Karachi University declares results of DTCD Annual Exam 2019

Karachi University declares results of DTCD Annual Exam 2019
Karachi University extends deadline for entry test-based admissions 2021

Karachi University extends deadline for entry test-based admissions 2021
Ali Dar had admitted buying 52 villas in UAE: Shahbaz Gill

Ali Dar had admitted buying 52 villas in UAE: Shahbaz Gill
Charsadda Police, CTD arrest TTP militant who martyred 9 Khasadar personnel

Charsadda Police, CTD arrest TTP militant who martyred 9 Khasadar personnel
Karachi in for lower-than-usual temperatures mid-December: Met office

Karachi in for lower-than-usual temperatures mid-December: Met office
Chinese giant Vivo to set up mobile phone manufacturing plant in Pakistan

Chinese giant Vivo to set up mobile phone manufacturing plant in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif declared proclaimed offender by IHC

Nawaz Sharif declared proclaimed offender by IHC

Latest

view all