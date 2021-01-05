Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
Harry Potter star Jessie Cave’s newborn son tests Covid-19 positive, being treated at hospital

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

British actress Jessie Cave has disclosed that her newborn son tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated at hospital.

The Harry Potter star 33, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of her baby in a hospital cot in an isolated room and revealed “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive.”

“He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully,” she said and added “This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.”

“Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 ....”

“Please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9llbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams. Love and best wishes to everyone.”

Jessie Cave welcomed baby boy in October after a “traumatic” delivery that left her son in the neonatal unit.

