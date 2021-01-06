Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce: The real reason they parted ways

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage has been on a bumpy ride since the past few months.

As reports of their divorce spiral, fans were left wondering what came as the last straw for pair, that was once hailed as the ultimate power couple of Hollywood.

According to E! News, the two are not filing for a divorce just yet but are “over” and one big issue that seemed to have ended their marriage is their Calabasas home.

According to reports, the two paid $40million for the house and then dropped another whopping $20 million for the renovations.

A source told Page Six: “Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home.”

“She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it,” the insider continued.

“This isn’t the first time they’ve been talking about a split, but this time it is way, way more serious,” they added. 

More From Entertainment:

Patty Jenkins warred with Warner Bros. execs to make ‘Wonder Woman’ happen

Patty Jenkins warred with Warner Bros. execs to make ‘Wonder Woman’ happen
Tanya Roberts dead at 65, a day after premature death reports

Tanya Roberts dead at 65, a day after premature death reports
Dr. Dre hospitalised after suffering brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre hospitalised after suffering brain aneurysm

Meghan Markle uses new name in Archewell audio for Spotify

Meghan Markle uses new name in Archewell audio for Spotify

Grammys 2021 moved to March 21, confirms Recording Academy

Grammys 2021 moved to March 21, confirms Recording Academy
Prince William refused to eat with Prince Harry after shocking royal exit announcement

Prince William refused to eat with Prince Harry after shocking royal exit announcement
Prince Harry calls off plans to travel to UK ahead of Megxit talks with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry calls off plans to travel to UK ahead of Megxit talks with Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle's eerie habit while being drunk revealed

Meghan Markle's eerie habit while being drunk revealed

Former royal staff member sentenced to prison for stealing items from Buckingham Palace

Former royal staff member sentenced to prison for stealing items from Buckingham Palace
Singer Kerry Katona to launch her own dating app

Singer Kerry Katona to launch her own dating app
Gigi Hadid delights fans as she shares new heartwarming photo of baby girl

Gigi Hadid delights fans as she shares new heartwarming photo of baby girl
Kim Kardashian shares latest picture amid Kanye West marriage woes

Kim Kardashian shares latest picture amid Kanye West marriage woes

Latest

view all