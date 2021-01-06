Can't connect right now! retry
Dr. Dre hospitalised after suffering brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre is currently admitted at Cedards-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles

American rapper Dr. Dre has been hospitalized after he suffered a brain aneurysm on Monday.

The Still D.R.E hit maker, 55, is currently admitted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, reported TMZ.

According to sources cited by the portal, the rapper suffered an aneurysm on Monday and was immediately rushed to the hospital and has remained in the intensive care unit since then.

Sources claimed that Dre is currently stable and lucid but is undergoing a number of tests to determine what the cause of bleeding was.

This comes while the rapper was already embroiled in a divorce battle with his estranged wife Nicole who is seeking $2million a month in temporary spousal support as well as$5million for attorney fees. 

