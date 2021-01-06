Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘unbothered’ by sister’s explosive book about her

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle has taken over headlines after recently announcing the release of her explosive memoir.

And now, the estranged sister of the Duchess of Sussex has come under fire and has widely been criticized for having “nothing interesting to say.”

Samantha was blasted by royal expert and writer Omid Scobie who co-authored Harry and Meghan’s bestselling biography, Finding Freedom last year.

“Whatever Samantha is up to or whatever she is trying to do — it just wouldn’t penetrate their bubble,” he said, per Express.

“I find it quite hard to believe that Samantha will have anything interesting to say about her relationship with Meghan as there simply wasn’t one,” he went on to say.

"What we have seen her do over the years is simply jump on to conversations to give her opinion, but she has never been able to give any insight into the duchess herself because she just didn’t know her beyond the time they spent together as children,” he added.

“This book is something that Samantha has been threatening to release for three years. A publisher never [previously] bit because it seems to be that she didn’t have the goods to offer. It is a spiky title and nothing more,” he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Patty Jenkins warred with Warner Bros. execs to make ‘Wonder Woman’ happen

Patty Jenkins warred with Warner Bros. execs to make ‘Wonder Woman’ happen
Tanya Roberts dead at 65, a day after premature death reports

Tanya Roberts dead at 65, a day after premature death reports
Dr. Dre hospitalised after suffering brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre hospitalised after suffering brain aneurysm

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce: The real reason they parted ways

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce: The real reason they parted ways
Meghan Markle uses new name in Archewell audio for Spotify

Meghan Markle uses new name in Archewell audio for Spotify

Grammys 2021 moved to March 21, confirms Recording Academy

Grammys 2021 moved to March 21, confirms Recording Academy
Prince William refused to eat with Prince Harry after shocking royal exit announcement

Prince William refused to eat with Prince Harry after shocking royal exit announcement
Prince Harry calls off plans to travel to UK ahead of Megxit talks with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry calls off plans to travel to UK ahead of Megxit talks with Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle's eerie habit while being drunk revealed

Meghan Markle's eerie habit while being drunk revealed

Former royal staff member sentenced to prison for stealing items from Buckingham Palace

Former royal staff member sentenced to prison for stealing items from Buckingham Palace
Singer Kerry Katona to launch her own dating app

Singer Kerry Katona to launch her own dating app
Gigi Hadid delights fans as she shares new heartwarming photo of baby girl

Gigi Hadid delights fans as she shares new heartwarming photo of baby girl

Latest

view all