Karachi’s famous Burnes Road to become traffic-free from January 10

A view of the food street on Burnes Road in Karachi.

The entry of vehicles on the famous Burns Road food street will be banned from 7pm onwards.

A notification has been issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner II, according to which the decision will take effect from January 10.

Local residents will be issued special stickers for their vehicles to enter the restricted area.



KARACHI: Authorities have decided to close the entry of vehicles on the famous Burnes Road food street from 7pm onwards to allocate evening time to pedestrians.

According to the notification, Liaquat Highway, from Fresco to Court Road, will be closed for vehicles at 7pm and traffic coming from Aram Bagh will be diverted to MA Jinnah Road and People's Square.

The notification further said that the road from Fresco Chowk to Fatima Jinnah Women's College would be designated for pedestrians, whereas residents of the area would be issued special stickers for their vehicles to enter.

A portion of the road will be allotted to deal with emergencies, the notification added. Moreover, marking will be done on both sides of the road so that the food outlets are unable to extend their operations in a way that blocks the way for pedestrians.



