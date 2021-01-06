Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi’s famous Burnes Road to become traffic-free from January 10

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

A view of the food street on Burnes Road in Karachi. — Photo uploaded by Younus Qureshi on Google Maps
  • The entry of vehicles on the famous Burns Road food street will be banned from 7pm onwards.
  • A notification has been issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner II, according to which the decision will take effect from January 10.
  • Local residents will be issued special stickers for their vehicles to enter the restricted area.

KARACHI: Authorities have decided to close the entry of vehicles on the famous Burnes Road food street from 7pm onwards to allocate evening time to pedestrians.

Read more: Karachi’s famous Burnes Road food street to get a makeover soon

A notification has been issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner II, according to which the decision will take effect from January 10.

According to the notification, Liaquat Highway, from Fresco to Court Road, will be closed for vehicles at 7pm and traffic coming from Aram Bagh will be diverted to MA Jinnah Road and People's Square.

Read more: Karachi deputy commissioner denies painting heritage buildings on Burnes Road

The notification further said that the road from Fresco Chowk to Fatima Jinnah Women's College would be designated for pedestrians, whereas residents of the area would be issued special stickers for their vehicles to enter.

A portion of the road will be allotted to deal with emergencies, the notification added. Moreover, marking will be done on both sides of the road so that the food outlets are unable to extend their operations in a way that blocks the way for pedestrians.


More From Pakistan:

Govt removes IG Islamabad from post, appoints Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman in his stead

Govt removes IG Islamabad from post, appoints Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman in his stead
PTI govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure coronavirus vaccine

PTI govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure coronavirus vaccine
Machh tragedy: PM Imran Khan promises to visit Hazaras 'very soon'

Machh tragedy: PM Imran Khan promises to visit Hazaras 'very soon'
Watch: Karachiites stunned to see ostrich running across a road

Watch: Karachiites stunned to see ostrich running across a road
UHS Lahore announces admission date for MBBS, BDS academic session

UHS Lahore announces admission date for MBBS, BDS academic session
Fazl condemns Machh massacre, questions PTI govt claim of defeating terrorists

Fazl condemns Machh massacre, questions PTI govt claim of defeating terrorists
UHS delays MBBS, BDS exams till February 1

UHS delays MBBS, BDS exams till February 1
Malaysian council slams India for human rights violations in occupied Kashmir

Malaysian council slams India for human rights violations in occupied Kashmir
Six of a family suffocate in Mansehra due to gas leak

Six of a family suffocate in Mansehra due to gas leak
Pakistan's northern areas receive snowfall, Karachi to remain cold and dry for next 24 hours

Pakistan's northern areas receive snowfall, Karachi to remain cold and dry for next 24 hours
Punjab University announces BA, BSc exams will commence from February 4

Punjab University announces BA, BSc exams will commence from February 4
Balochistan CM visits protesting Hazaras, requests them to bury slain coal miners

Balochistan CM visits protesting Hazaras, requests them to bury slain coal miners

Latest

view all