Hilary Duff reveals she got eye infection from coronavirus tests at work

US actress and singer Hilary Duff has disclosed that she ended up getting an eye infection after having too many coronavirus tests on set of her TV series, Younger.



The former Disney star, who is expecting her third child, also disclosed that she was rushed to hospital after she suffered the eye infection on Christmas.

Hilary turned to Instagram and shared the details of her holidays and her trip to the hospital on Christmas.

She wrote, “Then my eye started to look weird…..and hurt….a lot. So… took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work….cuz you know, 2020 and all.”

Hilary further said “PS…. My eye is fine, needed antibiotics.”