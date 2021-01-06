Watch: Karachiites stunned to see ostrich running across a road





KARACHI: How often do you come across an ostrich running on a road in Pakistan?

The video of an ostrich running across a road in Karachi has gone viral on the internet. The animal can be seen darting across a road with nearby cars and motorcycle riders — visibly alarmed — steering away from the bird.

The ostrich had escaped a private park on Tuesday and had made its way outside, according to police. The bird ran across a road in the city's Korangi No. 4 area, confirmed police.

"Ostriches are afraid of water. This one escaped from a private park when water entered it" said police. "The park's employees ran after it and captured the bird."