Wednesday Jan 06 2021
Talha Hashmi

Watch: Karachiites stunned to see ostrich running across a road

Talha Hashmi

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021


KARACHI: How often do you come across an ostrich running on a road in Pakistan?

The video of an ostrich running across a road in Karachi has gone viral on the internet. The animal can be seen darting across a road with nearby cars and motorcycle riders — visibly alarmed — steering away from the bird. 

The ostrich had escaped a private park on Tuesday and had made its way outside, according to police. The bird ran across a road in the city's Korangi No. 4 area, confirmed police. 

"Ostriches are afraid of water. This one escaped from a private park when water entered it" said police. "The park's employees ran after it and captured the bird."

UHS delays MBBS, BDS exams till February 1

Malaysian council slams India for human rights violations in occupied Kashmir

Six of a family suffocate in Mansehra due to gas leak

Pakistan's northern areas receive snowfall, Karachi to remain cold and dry for next 24 hours

Punjab University announces BA, BSc exams will commence from February 4

Balochistan CM assures Hazaras of PM Imran Khan's visit, but wants them to bury coal miners first

Punjab to have new pension rules: provincial finance minister

After Machh tragedy, Karachi's Hazaras fear for their safety as well

Usama Nadeem murder case: Anti-terrorism court extends physical remand of five Islamabad policemen

Court reserves verdict on maintainability of PPSC paper leak case

PDM to once again flex muscles in anti-govt rally in Bannu today

Govt to shell out Rs5 billion to 2,000 PIA employees taking Voluntary Separation Scheme

