Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Esra Bilgic's latest post proves she is a style queen

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Esra Bilgic, who is best known for playing the character Halime Sultan in famed historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, dropped jaws in her most recent post on Instagram.

The Turkish actress was serving fashion goals as she rocked a cozy winter attire. 

Her look consisted of a white sweater, layered with a houndstooth jacket which she finished off with a colourful scarf. 

She had her natural beauty on display as she kept her makeup subtle. 

Fans couldn't help but compliment the stunner for her charming looks.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

JoJo Siwa addresses criticism regarding controversial board game

JoJo Siwa addresses criticism regarding controversial board game

‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ star Celal Al invites Feroze Khan to visit Turkey

‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ star Celal Al invites Feroze Khan to visit Turkey
Sia reminisces upon 'rewardingly painful' experiences with parenting

Sia reminisces upon 'rewardingly painful' experiences with parenting
Dua Lipa yearns to ‘branch away’ from the musical fold

Dua Lipa yearns to ‘branch away’ from the musical fold
Kate Middleton routs Meghan Markle, becomes UK’s most popular royal

Kate Middleton routs Meghan Markle, becomes UK’s most popular royal
Eddie Redmayne shares a surprising connection with Prince William

Eddie Redmayne shares a surprising connection with Prince William
Ayesha Omar gives her 'humble two bits' to moral-policing trolls on social media

Ayesha Omar gives her 'humble two bits' to moral-policing trolls on social media
Prince William honours Princess Diana with secret visits to homeless charity

Prince William honours Princess Diana with secret visits to homeless charity

Blake Shelton responds to backlash on ‘Minimum Wage’

Blake Shelton responds to backlash on ‘Minimum Wage’
The Weeknd debuts drastically-altered face in his new music video

The Weeknd debuts drastically-altered face in his new music video
Meghan Markle ‘unbothered’ by sister’s explosive book about her

Meghan Markle ‘unbothered’ by sister’s explosive book about her
Patty Jenkins warred with Warner Bros. execs to make ‘Wonder Woman’ happen

Patty Jenkins warred with Warner Bros. execs to make ‘Wonder Woman’ happen

Latest

view all