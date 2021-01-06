Esra Bilgic's latest post proves she is a style queen

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021
Esra Bilgic, who is best known for playing the character Halime Sultan in famed historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, dropped jaws in her most recent post on Instagram.
The Turkish actress was serving fashion goals as she rocked a cozy winter attire.
Her look consisted of a white sweater, layered with a houndstooth jacket which she finished off with a colourful scarf.
She had her natural beauty on display as she kept her makeup subtle.
Fans couldn't help but compliment the stunner for her charming looks.
Take a look: