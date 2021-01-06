Can't connect right now! retry
Shakira's opens 2021 with a bang as song 'Girl Like Me' crosses 150m views

Vocal powerhouse Shakira is starting of her 2021 with a bang.

Taking to Instagram, the Colombian singer shared the news that her latest song Girl Like Me, in collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas, hit 150 million views on YouTube. 

It is clear that the song was a hit as the groovy music and the eye-catching video got fans playing it on repeat. 

"Starting the New Year off the right way!! THANK YOU for 150 MILLION VIEWS on GIRL LIKE ME with @shakira! We can hardly believe it!!" the singer reposted from the band's account. 

Take a look:



