Kendall Jenner lands yet another Vogue cover

Kendall Jenner graced Vogue cover with her stunning beauty after taking a break from filming her last season of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

The reality star appeared to be a butterfly among the pink and red roses in the stunning images taken in a beautiful garden for the shoot for the February 2021 cover of Vogue China.

The 25-year-old sister of Kylie Jenner, during the shoot which was done by Emma Film director Autumn de Wilde, looked elegant with little eye makeup and blush in a floral outfit with a dark background.

Kendall Jenner recently visited Lake Tahoe and Aspen fro filming the last episode of her hit reality TV series, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.