Hollywood
Thursday Jan 07 2021
Gwen Stefani spent weeks contemplating why Blake Shelton hasn't proposed

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Gwen Stefani she jokingly asks Blake Shelton why he did not pop the question earlier

Gwen Stefani had been in a limbo over Blake Shelton not asking her to marry him for a long time. 

Opening about her reaction to the much-awaited proposal by Shelton, Stefani revealed she wished it had come sooner.

She told Jimmy Fallon that although she was not expecting it at the moment, she had spent two weeks wondering why Shelton hadn't proposed.

“It was kind of in my mind like, We’ve been together a long time now. What’s going on? I was in that place in my head," she said.

The songstress added that she jokingly asks her beau why he did not pop the question earlier.

“It’s like, Blake, why couldn’t you have done it before! Now we can’t have a wedding with the pandemic. It’s like sitting around going, OK, drag it out more!” she said.

