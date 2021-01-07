Can't connect right now! retry
Akon announces next philanthropic venture in Africa

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Earlier Akon announced building a $6 billion futuristic city in Senegal and a cryptocurrency called Akoin

A company led by American-Senegalese R&B singer Akon has signed a deal to finance a copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a joint venture with a state miner, according to a contract published by the mines ministry.

The Grammy-nominated singer, known for hit songs like Don’t Matter and Smack That has launched a number of business and philanthropic ventures across Africa in recent years, including a $6 billion futuristic city in Senegal and a cryptocurrency called Akoin.

Akon’s foray into Congo’s mining sector comes through a US - registered firm called White Waterfall LLC, of which he is the president and CEO, according to contracts published on the mines ministry website.

One of the contracts, dated December 14 and signed by Akon, whose legal name is Aliaune Thiam, commits White Waterfall to paying a $2 million signing bonus and financing a feasibility study of the Kimono reserve in Haut Katanga province. 

Congo is Africa’s top producer of copper and the world’s leading miner of cobalt, used in electric car batteries. - Reuters 

