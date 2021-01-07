Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

'Karachi is Love': Shaniera Akram pens endearing note for city of lights

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Shaniera Akram posts a picture on social media. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Shaniera Akram
  • Shaniera Akram writes love letter to Karachi on Instagram.
  • She wrote that Karachi is an eagle that still looks into the eye without any fright.
  • "Together we can heal, build, and grow. Karachi is We, Karachi is Us and Karachi is love," Akram said.

Social worker Shaniera Akram, who is also the wife of former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram, has once again expressed her immense love for the city of lights. She shared a heartfelt note for Karachi praising the resilience and diversity of the metropolis on Instagram.

Sharing a photograph of herself on Instagram, the philanthropist said: Karachi is a personification of these damaged wings in which we believe and have the faith that it can fly high and conquer all its fears.

"The city of lights, the city of diversity and the city of hearts held so tightly by its people, more than a city it’s home to all who pass through or plant their feet," Akram wrote.

Read more: 'Save money and save lives': Shaniera Akram tells Pakistanis to have small weddings during coronavirus

Admiring the diversity and the pluralism of the city, she said that despite the odds, Karachi is an eagle that still looks into the eye without any fright and although it can fly away, it remains devoted to where it belongs.

"That is why we will never turn our back or give up on our beautiful city and it’s future. We are the change and we are it's a support system. Together we can heal, build, and grow. Karachi is We, Karachi is Us and Karachi is love!" Akram concluded.

