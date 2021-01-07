Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 07 2021
JI chief says PM Imran Khan considers Bani Gala's prosperity as Pakistan's development

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Syed Sirajul Haq. Photo: Geo Urdu/via Geo.tv

  • JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq says the Pakistani nation has "become orphaned"
  • Condemns the Hazara community's targeted killing last week during Machh massacre
  • Says PM Imran Khan should have gone to Quetta to meet the bereaved families protesting at Western Bypass

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "considers the prosperity of Bani Gala — the PTI leader's residence near Islamabad — as Pakistan's development."

Speaking at the Ittehad-e-Ummah Conference organised in memory of former JI chief, Qazi Hussain Ahmed, Haq said the Pakistani nation had become orphaned, criticising PM Imran Khan over his residence, for the regularisation of which he had last month paid a fine worth a whopping Rs1.21 million.

The JI chief condemned the Hazara community's targeted killing last week during the Machh massacre and said the premier should have gone to Quetta to meet the bereaved families protesting at the provincial capital's Western Bypass in the freezing cold with the bodies of the deceased colliers.

"It is unfortunate that Imran Khan does not have time to condole the martyrs of Hazara community," Haq said, adding that the Jamaat-e-Islami intends on changing both the leader and the system.

The JI chief has been consistent in his criticism of the premier over the past few days, observing last week how every aspect of life had been "destroyed due to the PTI regime's incompetence and failures." He also lashed out at PM Imran Khan for "failing despite cheating".

At a rally last month in the Qila Ground of the Lakki Marwat district's Sarai Naurang town, Haq had said he was trying "to implement the Islamic system," in Pakistan.

He had also said that the ruling PTI and the 11-party anti-government alliance. under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), are "pursuing the agenda of British imperialism."

