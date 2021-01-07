Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh govt has removed 3,000 non-existent schools from its system: Saeed Ghani

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani speaking during a press conference. Photo: Jang.
  • Saeed Ghani says that the Sindh govt has removed 3,000 registered schools from the system as they did not exist
  • Says many areas needed only one school but there were multiple schools built there
  • Says schools which are not needed will be shut down, adding that each school must have at least 30 students enrolled in it to be functional 

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday revealed that the Sindh government has removed 3,000 schools from its system because the schools had been registered but they did not exist in reality. 

He was speaking during a session of the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday.

Answering a question, Ghani said that multiple schools were built in places where only one school was required, adding that no planning was carried out for the constructed schools either.

The minister added that the government will remove more skeleton schools and will only run those which are required in accordance with the needs of their respective areas.

"If there are six schools in an area but only two are needed there, then we will shut down the remaining four schools," the minister said. "There should be at least 30 children in a school for it to be functional." 

During the session, PTI MNA Haleem Adil Sheikh took a jibe at Ghani and asked whether he opened any schools in Sindh or is only busy addressing jalsas.

Read more: 'Chal chalao': Saeed Ghani takes jibe at Centre over Sheikh Rasheed's appointment

 In response to which, the provincial education minister said that he is a member of a political party and conducting jalsas is also a part of his job, adding that he is "ready to answer stupid questions too".

Answering another question related to visiting schools, Saeed Ghani said that "only Superman can visit all 49,000 schools in the province".

"I cannot visit all the schools," he said.

Speaking about the vacancies in the Sindh Education Department, Minister Saeed Ghani said that, at present, there are 37,000 vacant positions in the department which will be filled on the basis of merit.


More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus: Punjab plans to vaccinate population in three-stages

Coronavirus: Punjab plans to vaccinate population in three-stages
Malala joins chorus, asks PM Imran Khan to visit Hazara mourners

Malala joins chorus, asks PM Imran Khan to visit Hazara mourners
Pakistan's envoy meets Bangladesh's foreign minister in Dhaka to discuss matters of mutual interest

Pakistan's envoy meets Bangladesh's foreign minister in Dhaka to discuss matters of mutual interest
Govt to launch women's rights campaign to spread awareness in rural areas

Govt to launch women's rights campaign to spread awareness in rural areas
JI chief says PM Imran Khan considers Bani Gala's prosperity as Pakistan's development

JI chief says PM Imran Khan considers Bani Gala's prosperity as Pakistan's development
OGRA approves K-Electric's license to construct and operate pipeline for natural gas, RLNG

OGRA approves K-Electric's license to construct and operate pipeline for natural gas, RLNG
Pakistan to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of this month: parliamentary secretary

Pakistan to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of this month: parliamentary secretary
We live in a land where food is expensive, but blood comes cheap: Bilawal to Hazara community

We live in a land where food is expensive, but blood comes cheap: Bilawal to Hazara community
CTD arrests seven suspected terrorists in Sargodha

CTD arrests seven suspected terrorists in Sargodha
Sugar prices in Karachi shoot up by Rs8 in three days

Sugar prices in Karachi shoot up by Rs8 in three days
SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar resigns: sources

SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar resigns: sources
Pakistan successfully tests multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully tests multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1: ISPR

Latest

view all