'Chal chalao': Saeed Ghani takes jibe at Centre over Sheikh Rasheed's appointment

Saeed Ghani says those who brought the federal government into power "are themselves fed up of it"

Says the appointment of Sheikh Rasheed as the interior minister demonstrates the government's misplaced priorities

Claims the Centre deprived Sindh of funds amid the pandemic

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday took a jibe at the PTI-led government and said that Sheikh Rasheed's appointment as interior minister reveals that the Centre relies on make-shift arrangements.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Ghani touched upon different topics, including the upcoming Senate elections, the appointment of Sheikh Rasheed as the minister of interior, and issues pertaining to Sindh's development.

Speaking about Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to reshuffle his Cabinet, Saeed Ghani said merely changing ministries "will not make a difference", adding that "changes are required at the top-most level".

"Couldn't the government find a better candidate to head the interior ministry than Sheikh Rasheed?" Ghani questioned, adding that the appointment is a tell-tale sign that the government relies on (chal chalao) makeshift arrangements.

Reason behind 'show of hands' rule in Senate

Speaking on the Centre's decision to introduce an "open voting" system in the upcoming Senate election, Ghani said that the government "has no confidence in itself".

"The PTI-led government knows that its own party members in the Senate will not support it, therefore, it has introduced a show of hands rule," he said.

'Centre has deprived Sindh of funds amid pandemic'

Speaking about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Sindh, Saeed Ghani said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) did not give any money to the province to manage the crisis.

"More than 2 million coronavirus testing kits have so far been used in Sindh, while the NDMA only provided us with 0.4 million testing kits," he claimed. "The Sindh government has been utilising its own money and resources to keep the situation under control."

'All of us will resign from Assembly when PPP leadership says'

Speaking about Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) decision to resign from the national and provincial assemblies as a form of protest against the PTI-led government, Saeed Ghani said that all PPP members will comply with whatever the leadership will decide.

"According to my information, all PPP members of the Provincial Assembly have submitted their resignations," Saeed Ghani said.



"Those who brought this government to power are themselves fed up (with it) now," he added.



