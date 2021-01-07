Bahawalpur gang-rape: Police say sister-in-law among three suspects arrested

Police arrest three of six suspects in the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Hasilpur



Arrested woman wanted to remarry, allegedly orchestrated the crime

Arrested woman's husband was also injured during the assault, FIR says



BAHAWALPUR: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three of six suspects in the case of an alleged gang-rape of a young woman in front of her family in Hasilpur earlier this week.



Police claimed that the woman's sister-in-law was among the facilitators.



A first information report (FIR) registered on Monday stated that six armed men had broken into the house late Sunday night, gang-raped the young woman in front of her family, and cut off a body part of her brother. Police had said at the time they suspected personal enmity as the motive.

In the latest update in the case, police claimed the arrested woman wanted to remarry and had therefore orchestrated the crime. "She had her accomplices sexually abuse her sister-in-law while her own husband was also injured during the heinous crime," they said.



Police said raids are being carried out to search for and arrest the other three absconding suspects.

The survivor of the sexual assault, as well as her brother — the woman suspect's husband — were moved to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Rape cases and convictions in Pakistan

According to official statistics, at least 11 rape incidents are reported in Pakistan every day, with over 22,000 cases filed across the country in the last six years. However, only 77 — or 0.03% — of the accused have been convicted.

A total of 22,037 cases of sexual abuse have been registered since 2015, of which 4,060 cases were pending in the courts. Unfortunately, only 18% reached the prosecution stage.



