Friday Jan 08 2021
Prince Harry ashamed after Queen hands down his military titles to Charles and William

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Prince Harry is devastated after losing three key patronages.to Charles and William

Prince Harry is reeling in pain after losing his military titles for good to Prince Charles, William and Edward.

The Duke of Sussex, despite quitting the royal family, hoped he would not be stripped of his military titles.

According to Daily Express's royal correspondent Richard Palmer, Harry is devastated after losing three key patronages.

"Harry is clearly unhappy about losing his military patronages but there’s no sign of any change on that," Palmer said.

"His military patronages are expected to be given to other members of the family later in 2021. Announcements are likely to be dribbled out rather than made on March 31," he added.

Palmer continued that the titles will be gvien to seven of the key royal family members working alongside the Queen as part of the remodeled 'The Firm.'

