Only new elections can solve Pakistan’s problems, says Khaqan Abbasi in London

LONDON: New elections are the only solution to come out of prevailing crises in the country, senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Friday.



Abbasi is currently in London where he reportedly met PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said the Opposition alliance would remain intact till its goals are achieved.

"The soon we get rid of the rulers, the better it is for the country. The experiment of sealing elections has failed and someone else is running the government, not the prime minister."

Abbasi, who is also the general secretary of Pakistan Decomcirtic Movement (PDM), slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for not going to Quetta to condole with the Machh victims. "It is beyond understanding why Imran Khan has not visited Quetta yet.”

"We are not scared of arrests. The Opposition will take part in Senate polls."

He also alleged that the PTI government has stopped work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) due to the American pressure. “No new project started in the past two and a half year neither has any completed.”

Abbasi conveys Shahbaz’s message to Nawaz

Abbasi arrived in London last night after a visit to the United States where he had travelled to see his ailing sister. He would be staying in the city for at least two days before returning to Pakistan on January 12.

The PML-N leader had left for the US on December 24 to visit his sister after the PTI government gave him a one-time permission to go abroad.

In his meeting with former PM Nawaz Sharif, who is in London for medical treatment, Abbasi conveyed PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's message to his elder brother, the sources said.

They added that the two would likely have another meeting wherein they would discuss issues pertaining to the Opposition's anti-government campaign. The coalition comprises 11 parties that aim to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan's regime.

Abbasi would also discuss the PML-N's strategy for the upcoming Senate session in his next meeting with Nawaz Sharif, the sources said.