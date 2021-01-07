Shahid Khaqan Abbasi meets Nawaz Sharif in London: sources

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (L) and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif. Geo.tv/Files

Abbasi conveys Shahbaz Sharif's message to Nawaz, sources say

Abbasi, Nawaz to meet again to talk about PDM-related issues

PML-N leader to discuss party strategy for Senate session in next meeting

Former PM arrived in London last night after a visit to US to see his ailing sister

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has met PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif here in the British capital, sources informed Geo News on Thursday.



Abbasi arrived in London last night after a visit to the United States where he had travelled to see his ailing sister. He would be staying in the city for at least two days before returning to Pakistan on January 12.



Read more: Nawaz Sharif says London court's decision in Broadsheet vs NAB 'exonerated us'

The PML-N leader had left for the US on December 24 to visit his sister after the PTI government gave him a one-time permission to go abroad.

In his meeting with former PM Nawaz Sharif, who is in London for medical treatment, Abbasi conveyed PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's message to his elder brother, the sources said.

Also read: NAB seeks arrest warrants for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG terminal case

They added that the two would likely have another meeting wherein they would discuss issues pertaining to the Opposition's anti-government campaign under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner. The coalition comprises 11 parties that aim to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan's regime.

Abbasi would also discuss the PML-N's strategy for the upcoming Senate session in his next meeting with Nawaz Sharif, the sources said.



Related:

What happens when Nawaz Sharif’s passport is cancelled?