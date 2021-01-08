Can't connect right now! retry
Moon sighting controversy: New Ruet-i-Hilal chief open to cooperating with science ministry

Friday Jan 08, 2021

  • Maulana Abdul Khabir wants to take Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on a visit to Federal Ministry of Science and Technology
  • Fawad Chaudhry appraises newly appointed chairman on observatories being set up in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to avoid repeated controversies surrounding religious dates, the newly appointed Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir has expressed his willingness to adopt scientific knowledge in moon sighting "within the limits of Shariah". 

According to a report in Dawn.com, the Maulana made these remarks during a meeting with Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry after the latter informed him about setting up observatories in Islamabad for moon sighting. 

“In this modern age, every problem has been solved with the help of scientific knowledge and only nations that use science are making progress. Islam and science are not contradictory but the importance of knowledge in Islam distinguishes it from other religions,” the publication quoted Chaudhry as saying.  

The minister reportedly assured Maulana Khabir full cooperation, adding that his office would support the committee to reach consensus with the help of science. 

The truce comes following repeated controversies between the federal ministry and the moon sighting committee, under former chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman. 

The Mufti had opposed Chaudhry's offer to use technology in moon sighting and expressed dismay over the minister developing a five-year lunar calendar which contained all dates of Islamic events in Pakistan including Ramazan, Eid ul Fitr, Eid ul Azha and Muharram. 

But the new chairman has expressed willingness to cooperate and even asked the federal minister to make every effort to take Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai on board to reach a nation-wide consensus on moon sighting. 

Mufti Popalzai, of Peshawar's Qasim Ali Khan mosque, had also opposed use of science and latest technologies. 

As per Dawn.com, Maulana Khabir said he would like to bring the committee on a visit to the ministry to brief them on the importance of scientific research and how it could benefit all. 

