Qureshi hails resolution of Gulf dispute in talks with Qatar and Saudi foreign ministers

FM Qureshi talks to his Saudi, Qatari and Bahrain counterparts

FM Qureshi congratulates Saudi, Qatari foreign ministers on resolving disputes

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi discussed resolving disputes and strengthening ties with the Gulf states in telephonic conversations with his counterparts in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain.

In statements posted on Twitter, Qureshi shared talking to the Kingdom's Faisal bin Farhan al Saud, Qatar's Mohammed bin Abdullah al Thani and Bahrain's Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani.

"Look forward to welcoming you to Pakistan soon," he wrote to the Kingdom's foreign minister, congratulating him on the successfully convening the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

"[The] readiness of GCC states to resolve disputes and indeed the Kingdom's positive role in resolution is a welcome way forward for peace and stability in the Gulf."

Qureshi also congratulated the Qatari deputy and foreign minister for resolution of disputes and "cultivating an environment of trust and cooperation in the Gulf". He said Islamabad was looking forward to "strengthening bilateral cooperation with Qatar".

The foreign minister appreciated Bahrain's support during the 47th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC CFM) meeting. "Look forward to continuing engagement on regional/ global issues and working closely to strengthen bilateral ties," he wrote.

It may be added here that Qatar’s three-year-old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries was resolved earlier this week.

On Monday, a senior Trump administration official said a breakthrough had been reached and that an agreement aimed at ending the rift was to be signed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Riyadh reopened its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar on Monday.



The Kingdom, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties and transport links with Qatar in 2017 over what they called its support for Islamist militants, an accusation Doha rejected.