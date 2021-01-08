Islamabad court sentences three men to death for blasphemy on social media

Islamabad ATC awards death sentence to three men for posting blasphemous content on social media

Case has been pending in the Islamabad ATC for the last four years

Court reserved its verdict on December 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has sentenced three men to death for publishing blasphemous content on social media.

The case has been pending in the Islamabad ATC for the last four years, Geo News reported.

The trial was completed and the court reserved its verdict on December 15, 2020.

Anti-terrorism court judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case on Friday.

The court sentenced the three accused, Abdul Waheed, Rana Noman Rafaqat and Nasir Ahmed, to death.

A 10-year imprisonment sentence and Rs100,000 fine was also awarded to a professor

In its judgement, the court said the prosecution had succeeded in proving its case and the accused had been found guilty.

Blasphemy is a sensitive topic in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Rights advocates have long been demanding a reform of the controversial blasphemy laws, which were introduced by military dictator General Ziaul Haq in the 1980s.