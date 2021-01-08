Online Qurbani: Karachi man takes company to court for not delivering sacrificial meat

Can't connect right now! retry
  • Man seeks Rs100,000 fine on meat company for allegedly not delivering meat to him
  • Petitioner says he was promised delivery of the meat on second day of Eid
  • Petitioner says he paid Rs43,500 for delivery of sacrificial meat

A consumer protection court on Friday gave a last chance to a meat company that had allegedly not delivered sacrificial meat to one of its customers after receiving payment from him, during last year’s Eidul Azha.

The court directed the private company to submit its reply to a petition filed by one of their former clients, who is seeking a Rs100,000 fine on the company over its failure to deliver the meat.

In the plea, the petitioner informed the court that he had booked an animal for sacrifice online due to the dangers associated with buying an animal from cattle markets due to the coronavirus pandemic. The petition states that the man had paid Rs43,500 for the sacrifice through his bank account.

The citizen told the court that the company had assured him that he will be provided the meat on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha. He added that his family kept waiting for the meat to arrive but it never did. 

“The meat company committed a fraud with us and has not even given us a satisfactory answer,” said the petitioner. It urged the court to impose a fine on the company and take legal action against the service provider. 

