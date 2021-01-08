Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Regina King sheds light on her decision to prioritize her ‘integrity’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Regina King sheds light on her decision to prioritize her ‘integrity’

American actress and director Regina King recently opened up about her personal decision to never compromise on her personal integrity.

The actor shed light on it all during her interview with InStyle magazine for their February issue.

There she was even quoted saying, “Whatever is successful is for that artist. What works for me doesn’t work for Meryl. What works for me is that I am not making lateral moves, that I am on an upward trajectory.”

The star went on to say, “A lot of this I’m discovering along the way, but I am not compromising my integrity. I’m always continuing to dream.”

“I think a bad[expletive] is someone who beats to the tune of their own drum. It’s a person who takes risks. I’m sure if I sat here and thought about it, I could think of others, but what comes to mind is that the biggest risk I took career wise was not to take any jobs outside of LA when Ian was about nine-years-old.”

“When he was younger, he’d travel with his mom from set to set. I wanted to stay home and ensure that I was not going to miss games, miss watching him grow. I think that was a risk. I know it was a risk because of the reaction of my agents when I said that.”

“I’m still in a place of, ‘[expletive]. We lost Kobe and Chadwick. And we had an election!’ My mind is exhausted. What I’m doing to get through it is just being honest about that.”

King admitted, “I’m having moments when I feel like it is really hard to be optimistic, so I’m sharing that with friends and family. I have those women who help prop me up when I’m feeling like, ‘I don’t know about you guys, but I think this is Armageddon. I don’t know how to get through this’.”

More From Entertainment:

Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan serve couple goals in adorable snap

Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan serve couple goals in adorable snap
Maya Ali ravishes in red in latest post

Maya Ali ravishes in red in latest post
Snoop Dogg mourns the death of DJ Fatbox

Snoop Dogg mourns the death of DJ Fatbox

Gigi Hadid wants her fans to listen to Zayn Malik's new song

Gigi Hadid wants her fans to listen to Zayn Malik's new song
Demi Lovato sheds light on the real reason her new album is delayed

Demi Lovato sheds light on the real reason her new album is delayed
Priyanka Chopra lambasted over breaching Covid-19 rules with salon visit

Priyanka Chopra lambasted over breaching Covid-19 rules with salon visit
Miley Cyrus mourns the death of her pit bull Mary Jane: 'It's so lonely'

Miley Cyrus mourns the death of her pit bull Mary Jane: 'It's so lonely'
Nikki Bella opens up about her self-care decisions for 2021

Nikki Bella opens up about her self-care decisions for 2021
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West at odds over Calabasas dream mansion: report

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West at odds over Calabasas dream mansion: report
Kanye West grows ‘jealous’ of Kim Kardashian day by day: report

Kanye West grows ‘jealous’ of Kim Kardashian day by day: report
Kylie Jenner unfollows close friend Fai Khadra, others on Instagram

Kylie Jenner unfollows close friend Fai Khadra, others on Instagram
Mehwish Hayat thanks fans, friends for wonderful birthday messages as she turns 33

Mehwish Hayat thanks fans, friends for wonderful birthday messages as she turns 33

Latest

view all