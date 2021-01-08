Regina King sheds light on her decision to prioritize her ‘integrity’

American actress and director Regina King recently opened up about her personal decision to never compromise on her personal integrity.

The actor shed light on it all during her interview with InStyle magazine for their February issue.

There she was even quoted saying, “Whatever is successful is for that artist. What works for me doesn’t work for Meryl. What works for me is that I am not making lateral moves, that I am on an upward trajectory.”

The star went on to say, “A lot of this I’m discovering along the way, but I am not compromising my integrity. I’m always continuing to dream.”

“I think a bad[expletive] is someone who beats to the tune of their own drum. It’s a person who takes risks. I’m sure if I sat here and thought about it, I could think of others, but what comes to mind is that the biggest risk I took career wise was not to take any jobs outside of LA when Ian was about nine-years-old.”

“When he was younger, he’d travel with his mom from set to set. I wanted to stay home and ensure that I was not going to miss games, miss watching him grow. I think that was a risk. I know it was a risk because of the reaction of my agents when I said that.”

“I’m still in a place of, ‘[expletive]. We lost Kobe and Chadwick. And we had an election!’ My mind is exhausted. What I’m doing to get through it is just being honest about that.”

King admitted, “I’m having moments when I feel like it is really hard to be optimistic, so I’m sharing that with friends and family. I have those women who help prop me up when I’m feeling like, ‘I don’t know about you guys, but I think this is Armageddon. I don’t know how to get through this’.”