Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

'Eminem had said 'no' to Snoop Dogg's offer for a collaboration'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Eminem dissed Snoop Dogg in his latest song "Zeus" which was part of his new album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

Em's diss track came after Snoop Dogg said in an interview Eminem was not among the greatest rappers of all time.

Rapper Daz Dillinger has offered an explanation for the pair’s apparent feud. The Death Row rapper claimed Snoop was upset that Eminem had “said no” to his offer of appearing on an album.

“He took it personally and that’s why you never heard a song from Snoop and Em since then,” Dillinger said.

Snoop Dogg fans are expecting that he would soon drop a tit-for-tat diss track aimed at Eminem.

More From Entertainment:

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turkish actor says Islamabad is a beautiful city

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turkish actor says Islamabad is a beautiful city

Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin teases him as she shares new snap

Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin teases him as she shares new snap
Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan serve couple goals in adorable snap

Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan serve couple goals in adorable snap
Maya Ali ravishes in red in latest post

Maya Ali ravishes in red in latest post
Snoop Dogg mourns the death of DJ Fatbox

Snoop Dogg mourns the death of DJ Fatbox

Emma Roberts’s ‘strictness’ for baby Rhodes analyzed: report

Emma Roberts’s ‘strictness’ for baby Rhodes analyzed: report
Gwyneth Paltrow reminisces on the time she refused ‘Titanic’

Gwyneth Paltrow reminisces on the time she refused ‘Titanic’
Regina King sheds light on her decision to prioritize her ‘integrity’

Regina King sheds light on her decision to prioritize her ‘integrity’
Gigi Hadid wants her fans to listen to Zayn Malik's new song

Gigi Hadid wants her fans to listen to Zayn Malik's new song
Demi Lovato sheds light on the real reason her new album is delayed

Demi Lovato sheds light on the real reason her new album is delayed
Priyanka Chopra lambasted over breaching Covid-19 rules with salon visit

Priyanka Chopra lambasted over breaching Covid-19 rules with salon visit
Miley Cyrus mourns the death of her pit bull Mary Jane: 'It's so lonely'

Miley Cyrus mourns the death of her pit bull Mary Jane: 'It's so lonely'

Latest

view all