'Eminem had said 'no' to Snoop Dogg's offer for a collaboration'

Eminem dissed Snoop Dogg in his latest song "Zeus" which was part of his new album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

Em's diss track came after Snoop Dogg said in an interview Eminem was not among the greatest rappers of all time.



Rapper Daz Dillinger has offered an explanation for the pair’s apparent feud. The Death Row rapper claimed Snoop was upset that Eminem had “said no” to his offer of appearing on an album.



“He took it personally and that’s why you never heard a song from Snoop and Em since then,” Dillinger said.



Snoop Dogg fans are expecting that he would soon drop a tit-for-tat diss track aimed at Eminem.