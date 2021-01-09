Can't connect right now! retry
Uncertainty looming over Meghan and Harry's future one year from royal exit

'Harry and Meghan still face an uncertain future working out just how their life as former royals will pan out'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are uncertain about their future with Megxit deal review hanging over their head.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex informed Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and William about their departure from the royal family only 10 minutes before going public with the announcement.

However, ever since stepping down, things haven't been going quite as planned.

"Harry and Meghan Markle tried to break new ground by becoming the first royals to become multi-millionaires in their own right, while still having one foot in the camp of The Firm," the Mirror's royal editor, Russel Myers said.

"But with the coronavirus pandemic stalling their plans to capitalise on their global fame following their decision to walk, blindsiding the Queen with a public statement on Instagram, Harry and Meghan still face an uncertain future working out just how their life as former royals will pan out," he added.

