Kim Kardashian reunites with Kanye West for Christmas with kids: Report

The former spouses put aside their differences for the sake of their kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West quietly came together over the Christmas holidays, setting aside years of co-parenting tension to spend time with their four children.

TMZ reported on December 30 that the former couple — who were married from 2014 to 2022 — reunited to celebrate the festive period with North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. Sources told the outlet that the atmosphere was respectful and calm, with both parents focused squarely on their children. Insiders said Kim and Ye are actively trying to improve their co-parenting dynamic, a notable shift after years of public conflict and estrangement.

The unexpected holiday reunion followed what sources described as a period of reflection for Ye. The Grammy-winning rapper is said to have been “working on himself” and reassessing his past behaviour earlier this year, including his widely condemned antisemitic remarks and praise of Adolf Hitler.

The outlet also noted a change in West’s approach to daughter North’s growing presence online, as he now supports North’s social media activity and has encouraged her to share music and creative projects tied to him. While he was once hesitant about her being online at a young age, he has reportedly embraced her individuality, fashion choices, and blue hair.

The reunion stands in contrast to Kim's recent comments about the strain of co-parenting. On an episode of The Kardashians, she admitted feeling overwhelmed at times.

“Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can’t. I just can’t,” the SKIMS founder said, adding that her “only focus and job” is to remain “strong” for her children.