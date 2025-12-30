Khloe Kardashian chooses peace over past mistakes

Khloe Kardashian once again opened up about where her priorities lie as public attention returned to her past relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The reality star found herself responding to online chatter after fans noticed Tristan’s name included on a Kardashian themed gingerbread house shared during the holidays.

The detail quickly sparked speculation, with some followers questioning whether it hinted at a possible reconciliation.

Khloe addressed the comments directly, making it clear that her focus remained firmly on her children.

However, she explained that Tristan continued to be part of her life only because of their shared role as parents.

In her reply, she wrote: “Hey baby. He’s my children’s father and forever apart of our family. Thank you though trust me. My kids come first forever and always Merry Christmas.”

Khloe shared daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, with the NBA player.

The couple separated after a highly publicised cheating scandal but Khloe continued to prioritise a stable co parenting arrangement.

In recent interviews, the Kardashians star has spoken openly about putting her children’s wellbeing above public opinion and romantic expectations.

Khloe has also been busy preparing the next season of her podcast, revealing that it would feature more relaxed conversations and solo episodes with family members and close friends.