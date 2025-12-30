Taylor Swift does generous gesture for stadium worker at Chiefs' game

Taylor Swift’s Christmas gift for Arrowhead Stadium employee

Taylor Swift’s Christmas appearance at Arrowhead Stadium turned into an unforgettable moment for one stadium employee, who says the pop star’s kindness left her in tears and filled her with gratitude.

While attending the Kansas City Chiefs’ Christmas Day game to support her fiancé, Travis Kelce, Swift took time to personally thank stadium workers for being on the job during the holiday.

One of those employees, a woman named Robyn, later shared her emotional experience in a Facebook group dedicated to the singer, explaining how an unexpected interaction became one of the most meaningful moments of her year.

According to Robyn, she was finishing up her duties at Arrowhead when she noticed Donna Kelce walking by, followed shortly by Travis and Swift.

As the couple made their way through the area, Swift stopped to personally greet her.

“She was running around telling everyone Merry Christmas,” Robyn wrote, adding that the singer then approached her and said, “Thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this.”

Robyn said both Swift and Kelce were smiling warmly and repeatedly thanking staff members for being there.

After the couple walked away, she looked down to see what had been placed in her hand — $600 in cash.

“My whole paycheck for two weeks,” she wrote, explaining that she had just spent that same amount buying Christmas gifts for eight children.

Overwhelmed, she said she immediately began to cry and later decided to frame one of the bills rather than spend it.

She shared the story online because she wanted others to know how genuine the moment felt, writing that the couple were “beautifully kind people.”

Her post quickly resonated with fans who praised Swift’s thoughtfulness and generosity.

The touching moment came during what may be one of the final home games of the season for Kelce, who has spoken openly about the emotions tied to this stage of his career.

While questions remain about his future in football, moments like this one offered a reminder of the compassion and gratitude both he and Swift show beyond the spotlight.