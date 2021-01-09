Renowned Pakistani industrialist Seth Abid passes away

A file photo of Seth Abid.

KARACHI: Renowned Pakistani industrialist and social figure Seth Abid Hussain passed away in Karachi on Friday, family sources have confirmed.

The 85-year-old, who was one of Pakistan’s first richest persons, died after a short battle with an illness.

His funeral prayers will be offered today (Saturday) after Asr prayers at Hafiz Ayaz Mosque in Phase II, DHA, Karachi.

Abid hailed from Kasur and his father was a big name in Karachi’s Sarafa Market.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the death of businessman Seth Abid Hussain and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

