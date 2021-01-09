Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Web Desk

'Illegal' Indian medicines worth millions recovered from Karachi warehouse

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

  • Smuggled, illegal medicines reportedly worth Rs25 million discovered
  • A case been registered against the suspects, says Customs official
  • Business community reported the presence of the drugs in warehouse,  official adds

Pakistan Customs Preventive has seized a large quantity of smuggled "illegal" Indian medicines worth Rs25 million during an operation in Karachi, an official said on Saturday.

According to a customs spokesperson, a warehouse in Karachi's Saddar area was raided, from where the drugs were recovered.

Read more: 134kg of chars recovered from ambulance carrying coronavirus patient

The business community had reported the presence of the medicines in the warehouse, the spokesperson said.

Prior to the raid, according to the spokesperson, a formal search warrant was obtained from the judicial magistrate.

Moreover, a has case been registered against the suspects and legal proceedings have started.


More From Pakistan:

Justice Qaiser Rashid sworn in as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court

Justice Qaiser Rashid sworn in as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court
PDM to jointly contest by-elections: Ahsan Iqbal

PDM to jointly contest by-elections: Ahsan Iqbal
PM Imran Khan meets bereaved Hazara families at women's university in Quetta

PM Imran Khan meets bereaved Hazara families at women's university in Quetta
PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta, meets Governor, CM Balochistan

PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta, meets Governor, CM Balochistan
Machh massacre: Hazaras bury slain coal miners after week-long Quetta sit-in

Machh massacre: Hazaras bury slain coal miners after week-long Quetta sit-in
Pakistan to review ties with US ahead of Joe Biden's oath on Jan 20

Pakistan to review ties with US ahead of Joe Biden's oath on Jan 20
Karachi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 5.8°C

Karachi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 5.8°C
PDM shuffles around dates for Sahiwal, Faisalabad rallies

PDM shuffles around dates for Sahiwal, Faisalabad rallies
Renowned Pakistani industrialist Seth Abid passes away

Renowned Pakistani industrialist Seth Abid passes away
Hajj may be more expensive in 2021, says religious affairs minister

Hajj may be more expensive in 2021, says religious affairs minister
Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman assumes charge as new Islamabad inspector-general

Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman assumes charge as new Islamabad inspector-general
Machh tragedy: Protests across country called off, roads reopened

Machh tragedy: Protests across country called off, roads reopened

Latest

view all