'Illegal' Indian medicines worth millions recovered from Karachi warehouse

Smuggled, illegal medicines reportedly worth Rs25 million discovered



A case been registered against the suspects, says Customs official

Business community reported the presence of the drugs in warehouse, official adds



Pakistan Customs Preventive has seized a large quantity of smuggled "illegal" Indian medicines worth Rs25 million during an operation in Karachi, an official said on Saturday.



According to a customs spokesperson, a warehouse in Karachi's Saddar area was raided, from where the drugs were recovered.

The business community had reported the presence of the medicines in the warehouse, the spokesperson said.

Prior to the raid, according to the spokesperson, a formal search warrant was obtained from the judicial magistrate.



Moreover, a has case been registered against the suspects and legal proceedings have started.



