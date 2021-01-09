'No makeup, tight jeans': Hazara University issues new dress code for students, staff members

Saturday Jan 09, 2021
Hazara University has issued a detailed dress code for all students which prohibits girls from wearing "heavy makeup and jewelry" and boys from sporting a ponytail, among other restrictions, a notification from the varsity said.
The educational institute gave go-ahead to the new dress code on January 6, after a meeting held on December 29 to discuss the same.
Following the imposition of the new guidelines, female students are strictly not allowed to:
- wear jeans, tights and T-shirts
- wear short shirts with jeans or tights
- wear heavy makeup or jewelry
- carry heavy hand bags
They are however, allowed to wear shalwar kameez, abaya and a headscarf.
For male students, restrictions extend to:
-shorts, cut-off jeans (sic), skin-fitted jeans
- slippers
- earrings, wrist chains
- long hair, pony tails, "unpresentable beard cut"
They are allowed to wear:
- dress pants with dress shirts
- dress shoes and socks
- shalwar kameez
The notification also includes instructions that staff members must abide by.