'No makeup, tight jeans': Hazara University issues new dress code for students, staff members

Hazara University has issued a detailed dress code for all students which prohibits girls from wearing "heavy makeup and jewelry" and boys from sporting a ponytail, among other restrictions, a notification from the varsity said.



The educational institute gave go-ahead to the new dress code on January 6, after a meeting held on December 29 to discuss the same.



Following the imposition of the new guidelines, female students are strictly not allowed to:

- wear jeans, tights and T-shirts

- wear short shirts with jeans or tights

- wear heavy makeup or jewelry

- carry heavy hand bags

They are however, allowed to wear shalwar kameez, abaya and a headscarf.

For male students, restrictions extend to:



-shorts, cut-off jeans (sic), skin-fitted jeans

- slippers

- earrings, wrist chains

- long hair, pony tails, "unpresentable beard cut"

They are allowed to wear:



- dress pants with dress shirts

- dress shoes and socks

- shalwar kameez



The notification also includes instructions that staff members must abide by.

