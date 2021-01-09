Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Web Desk

'No makeup, tight jeans': Hazara University issues new dress code for students, staff members

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

The Hazara University. — Facebook

Hazara University has issued a detailed dress code for all students which prohibits girls from wearing "heavy makeup and jewelry" and boys from sporting a ponytail, among other restrictions, a notification from the varsity said.

The notification issued.

The educational institute gave go-ahead to the new dress code on January 6, after a meeting held on December 29 to discuss the same.

Following the imposition of the new guidelines, female students are strictly not allowed to:

- wear jeans, tights and T-shirts
- wear short shirts with jeans or tights
- wear heavy makeup or jewelry
- carry heavy hand bags

They are however, allowed to wear shalwar kameez, abaya and a headscarf.

For male students, restrictions extend to:

-shorts, cut-off jeans (sic), skin-fitted jeans
- slippers
- earrings, wrist chains
- long hair, pony tails, "unpresentable beard cut"

They are allowed to wear:

- dress pants with dress shirts
- dress shoes and socks
- shalwar kameez

The notification also includes instructions that staff members must abide by.

More From Pakistan:

'Blackout': Massive power outage in Pakistan as several cities plunge into darkness

'Blackout': Massive power outage in Pakistan as several cities plunge into darkness
In response to SC, KP, Punjab back Centre's call to hold open ballot Senate elections

In response to SC, KP, Punjab back Centre's call to hold open ballot Senate elections
Govt reverses ECC's decision to hand over Karachi Circular Railway project to Sindh government

Govt reverses ECC's decision to hand over Karachi Circular Railway project to Sindh government
Justice Qaiser Rashid sworn in as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court

Justice Qaiser Rashid sworn in as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court
'Illegal' Indian medicines worth millions recovered from Karachi warehouse

'Illegal' Indian medicines worth millions recovered from Karachi warehouse
PDM to jointly contest by-elections: Ahsan Iqbal

PDM to jointly contest by-elections: Ahsan Iqbal
PM Imran Khan meets bereaved Hazara families at women's university in Quetta

PM Imran Khan meets bereaved Hazara families at women's university in Quetta
PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta, meets Governor, CM Balochistan

PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta, meets Governor, CM Balochistan
Machh massacre: Hazaras bury slain coal miners after week-long Quetta sit-in

Machh massacre: Hazaras bury slain coal miners after week-long Quetta sit-in
Pakistan to review ties with US ahead of Joe Biden's oath on Jan 20

Pakistan to review ties with US ahead of Joe Biden's oath on Jan 20
Karachi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 5.8°C

Karachi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 5.8°C
PDM shuffles around dates for Sahiwal, Faisalabad rallies

PDM shuffles around dates for Sahiwal, Faisalabad rallies

Latest

view all