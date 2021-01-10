Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 10 2021
Police officers sacked for sharing fake 'explicit and offensive' images of the royal family

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

In addition, the cops were found to be guilty of using racial slurs and making homophobic remarks

Five cops have been dismissed from duty after they were found guilty of sharing fake pornographic images of the British royal family.

The highly explicit and fake offensive pictures were circulated online and sent to a WhatsApp group shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials took place in 2018, BBC reported.

The cops were part of a Hampshire Police unit which had a “toxic” attitude towards ethnic minorities, immigrants and women, according to the Mirror.

Upon investigation, it was found out that the cops used racial slurs and made homophobic remarks, while referring to the only Black member of their team using slavery phrases.

A tribunal ruled that the officers, identified as Det Insp Tim Ireson, Det Sgt Oliver Lage, Det Sgt Gregory Willcox, Pcs Craig Bannerman and James Oldfield infringed upon professional standards.

Meanwhile, disciplinary panel ruled the “abhorrent” behaviour was so serious the five officers should be immediately sacked.

