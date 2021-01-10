Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting of ‘Text For You’ in London

Superstar Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shooting of James C. Strouse directorial Hollywood film Text For You in London.



The 38-year-old star turned to Instagram and shared a picture of herself from the set of the film and wrote, “That’s a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies. #TextForYouMovie.”

In another Insta post, Priyanka shared a glimpse from the last day on the set of Text For You.



She wrote, “Last day on set! #TextForYou.”

The White Tiger actress also thanked the cast and crew, saying “Will miss this incredible crew that I’ve spent the last 3 months with. So special to be at work. #grateful.”

The film also features Celine Dion and Outlander star Sam Heughan.



Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas will also be sharing the screen with her and will be making a guest appearance in Text For You.