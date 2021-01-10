Exes Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama set to play soul mates in Netflix production

Exes Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama are reportedly gearing up to work side by side on an upcoming Netflix project.

The Netflix project, titled Charming, features the story of Prince Philippe Charming, a cursed royal who appears irresistible to any woman who crosses his path.

In order to break the curse, the prince has to find his one true love before his 21st otherwise he will end up losing his claim to the throne.

In his search, the prince comes across a girl, Lenore, voiced by Demi Lovato who promises to help him find love for a sum of money.

Check out the trailer below:



