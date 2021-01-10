Can't connect right now! retry
Shoaib Malik 'safe' as sports car crashes into truck after PSL draft

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

Shoaib Malik's car is seen after the accident here in Lahore, Pakistan, January 10, 2021. Geo News/via Geo.tv
  • Shoaib Malik's car crashes into truck parked outside NHPC in Lahore
  • Sports car sustains damages to the front side
  • 38-year-old skipper has yet to comment on the matter

LAHORE: Shoaib Malik is "safe" after his car on Sunday crashed into a truck parked outside the city's National High Performance Centre (NHPC) when the former cricket captain departed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft.

While the veteran all-rounder cricketer was reportedly safe, his sports car sustained damages to the front side when it hit the truck near a restaurant close to the NHPC.

Shoaib Malik's car is seen after the accident here in Lahore, Pakistan, January 10, 2021. Geo News/via Geo.tv

The 38-year-old skipper has yet to comment on the matter.

Shoaib Malik's car is seen after the accident here in Lahore, Pakistan, January 10, 2021. Geo News/via Geo.tv

Geo News' Sohail Imran, who heard the crash, quoted eyewitnesses as saying Malik exited the NHPC at high speed but was unable to control his car, which ended up skidding on the road and hitting the truck outside.

Shoaib Malik's car is seen after the accident here in Lahore, Pakistan, January 10, 2021. Geo News/via Geo.tv

Some four or five people confirmed that the cricketer was driving at high speed. He was in good spirits but seemed to be lacking experience in driving the sports car, they said, adding that he and Wahab Riaz left together.

A local media outlet quoted another eyewitness as saying the former cricket captain "requested me to not make" a video while he was sitting in the car after the crash.

