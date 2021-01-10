Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 10 2021
Meghan Markle and Harry have no regrets about stepping down from their roles: report

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have no regrets about stepping down from their roles as senior royals, reported Vanity Fair while quoting an insider.

"Though the year was difficult for the couple, with a tabloid court battle and a miscarriage in addition to the stress of the pandemic their marriage is thriving," the source told the publication.

 “What they have been through together has brought them closer,” the source recently told Vanity Fair. “They are very much a partnership.” 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex parted their ways with the British royal families one year ago. The couple has moved to California with their son Archie.

From talking about US election and signing Netflix deal, the Meghan and Harry have invited the wrath of royal fans with their decision post their departure.

"With the couple establishing new lives, a foundation, and even a podcast from their home in California, the Windsors have remained visible—and surging in popularity—throughout the coronavirus pandemic," Vanity Fair reported. 

It said, "And as much as Meghan faced criticism for the British press for her use of social media and relationship with the press, the remaining royals seemed to be following her lead, from changing the names on their social media profiles to sharing personal, heartfelt messages throughout the national lockdown."

