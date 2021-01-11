Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Renowned poet, intellectual Naseer Turabi passes away in Karachi

By
OCOur Correspondent

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Naseer Turabi at the Adab Festival. Photo: YouTube/Adaab Festival

  • Naseer Turabi was born on January 15, 1945 in Hyderabad, India
  • The writer was suffering from respiratory issues for some time 
  • Naseer Turabi had written four books, including Aks-e-Faryadi (Ghazliyat), Shairyaat, Laraib and Lughatul Awam (Urdu dictionary)

KARACHI: Renowned poet, writer and intellectual Naseer Turabi breathed his last at the age of 75 in Karachi on Sunday, reported The News

The poet was born on January 15, 1945 in Hyderabad, which was then called Deccan. He was the son of renowned religious scholar Allama Rasheed Turabi.

The lyricist of the theme song of popular drama Humsafar had obtained a MA in Mass Communication from Karachi University in 1968. The poet had written four books, including Aks-e-Faryadi (Ghazliyat), Shairyaat, Laraib and Lughatul Awam (Urdu dictionary).

According to the publication, the writer was suffering from respiratory issues for some time. 

Turabi’s funeral prayers will be held today after Zuhr prayers at Imambargah Shuhada-e-Karbala in Karachi's Ancholi neighbourhood. His last rites will be performed at the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard.

The poet fraternity, including Dr Shadab Ahsani, Zaib Azkar, Rehana Roohi, Khalid Moin, Fatima Zehra Jabeen, Dr Hina Ambreen, Shagufta Shafiq, Injila Hamesh, Ishrat Moin Seema, Prof Shahnaz Perveen, Masood Qamar, Ehtesham Anwar and others expressed their deep condolences to the bereaved family and Urdu world for the loss. 

It is said Turabi was one of the greatest Urdu poets and linguists. 

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leaders have also expressed grief over the poet’s demise.

More From Pakistan:

Broadsheet CEO claims Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to stop probe against his assets

Broadsheet CEO claims Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to stop probe against his assets
'HEC agrees on two-year Bachelor, Masters programs till 2022'

'HEC agrees on two-year Bachelor, Masters programs till 2022'
Pakistan starts first polio vaccine campaign of 2021

Pakistan starts first polio vaccine campaign of 2021

Failure of load safeguard system led to Pakistan power outage, say experts

Failure of load safeguard system led to Pakistan power outage, say experts
Pakistan gas crisis: Sindh CNG stations to stay closed for three days

Pakistan gas crisis: Sindh CNG stations to stay closed for three days
Cambridge International releases AS and A level results for Nov 2020 exams

Cambridge International releases AS and A level results for Nov 2020 exams
Ertugrul’s Celal Al donates blood for Pakistani children with thalassemia

Ertugrul’s Celal Al donates blood for Pakistani children with thalassemia
Shoaib Malik 'perfectly all right' as sports car crashes into truck after PSL draft

Shoaib Malik 'perfectly all right' as sports car crashes into truck after PSL draft
'Most parts of Karachi energised,' says KE spokesperson on electricity blackout

'Most parts of Karachi energised,' says KE spokesperson on electricity blackout
Two injured after Indian troops resort to indiscriminate fire along LoC: ISPR

Two injured after Indian troops resort to indiscriminate fire along LoC: ISPR
'It's a country, not a mobile phone': Ahsan Iqbal rebukes PM for 'trying to reboot country with power shutdown'

'It's a country, not a mobile phone': Ahsan Iqbal rebukes PM for 'trying to reboot country with power shutdown'
'Entire Balochistan's vote bank equal to Faisalabad's': PM Imran Khan

'Entire Balochistan's vote bank equal to Faisalabad's': PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all