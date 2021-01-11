Renowned poet, intellectual Naseer Turabi passes away in Karachi

Naseer Turabi at the Adab Festival. Photo: YouTube/Adaab Festival

KARACHI: Renowned poet, writer and intellectual Naseer Turabi breathed his last at the age of 75 in Karachi on Sunday, reported The News.

The poet was born on January 15, 1945 in Hyderabad, which was then called Deccan. He was the son of renowned religious scholar Allama Rasheed Turabi.

The lyricist of the theme song of popular drama Humsafar had obtained a MA in Mass Communication from Karachi University in 1968. The poet had written four books, including Aks-e-Faryadi (Ghazliyat), Shairyaat, Laraib and Lughatul Awam (Urdu dictionary).

According to the publication, the writer was suffering from respiratory issues for some time.



Turabi’s funeral prayers will be held today after Zuhr prayers at Imambargah Shuhada-e-Karbala in Karachi's Ancholi neighbourhood. His last rites will be performed at the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard.

The poet fraternity, including Dr Shadab Ahsani, Zaib Azkar, Rehana Roohi, Khalid Moin, Fatima Zehra Jabeen, Dr Hina Ambreen, Shagufta Shafiq, Injila Hamesh, Ishrat Moin Seema, Prof Shahnaz Perveen, Masood Qamar, Ehtesham Anwar and others expressed their deep condolences to the bereaved family and Urdu world for the loss.

It is said Turabi was one of the greatest Urdu poets and linguists.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leaders have also expressed grief over the poet’s demise.