Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

India funding terror outfits in Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid addressing a press conference. Photo: File
  • Sheikh Rashid was addressing a ceremony on Sunday near the Islamabad airport
  • The minister thanked the Hazaras for ending the demonstration in Quetta
  • He said that the opposition’s alliance PDM is about to finish

ISLAMABAD: India is funding terror outfits in Pakistan and trying to damage the country through its agents and funding, The News reported, citing Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday.

The minister, addressing a ceremony on Sunday near the Islamabad airport, maintained that India wants to damage Pakistan and is involved in funding militant groups in the country.

“Pakistan Army will protect the nation from their attacks and the country will prosper,” he added.

Thanking the Hazaras for ending the demonstration in Quetta, Rashid said they helped the country come out of an emergency situation.

Read more: India has turned into 'Ram Nagar', no more a secular country: Sheikh Rashid

Speaking about the political situation in the country, the minister said the opposition’s alliance PDM is about to finish.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is responsible for the destruction of her party, he said adding that she lacks political foresight due to which her party is suffering.

The minister said he was right about the opposition contesting by-elections and Senate polls, adding that the masses voted for the PTI for accountability of those who plundered the national wealth.

PPP has no place in the politics of Punjab while Imran Khan’s struggle will be remembered forever, Rashid concluded.

More From Pakistan:

Broadsheet CEO claims Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to stop probe against his assets

Broadsheet CEO claims Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to stop probe against his assets
'HEC agrees on two-year Bachelor, Masters programs till 2022'

'HEC agrees on two-year Bachelor, Masters programs till 2022'
Pakistan starts first polio vaccine campaign of 2021

Pakistan starts first polio vaccine campaign of 2021

Afghan leader Ustad Karim Khalili to arrive in Pakistan today

Afghan leader Ustad Karim Khalili to arrive in Pakistan today
Failure of load safeguard system led to Pakistan power outage, say experts

Failure of load safeguard system led to Pakistan power outage, say experts
Pakistan gas crisis: Sindh CNG stations to stay closed for three days

Pakistan gas crisis: Sindh CNG stations to stay closed for three days
Renowned poet, intellectual Naseer Turabi passes away in Karachi

Renowned poet, intellectual Naseer Turabi passes away in Karachi
Cambridge International releases AS and A level results for Nov 2020 exams

Cambridge International releases AS and A level results for Nov 2020 exams
Ertugrul’s Celal Al donates blood for Pakistani children with thalassemia

Ertugrul’s Celal Al donates blood for Pakistani children with thalassemia
Shoaib Malik 'perfectly all right' as sports car crashes into truck after PSL draft

Shoaib Malik 'perfectly all right' as sports car crashes into truck after PSL draft
'Most parts of Karachi energised,' says KE spokesperson on electricity blackout

'Most parts of Karachi energised,' says KE spokesperson on electricity blackout
Two injured after Indian troops resort to indiscriminate fire along LoC: ISPR

Two injured after Indian troops resort to indiscriminate fire along LoC: ISPR

Latest

view all