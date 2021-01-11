Weather update: Karachi to remain cold, dry during next 24 hours

People warm their hands on a bonfire to save themselves from the cold wave during the winter season in Karachi. Photo: PPI

Met office predicts dry and cold weather in port city for next 24 hours

Minimum temperature likely to remain between 6°C and 8°C

Light winds blowing from the north, says PMD

KARACHI: Dry and cold weather is expected in Karachi over the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.



PMD recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius in the port city Monday morning.

The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius, the Met office predicted, adding that humidity is at 26%.



Read more: Karachi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 5.8°C

It said light winds are blowing from the north.

The cold wave will continue across Pakistan with the mercury expected to dip to -9°C in the upper northern areas and north of Balochistan.

PMD also said dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.