Weather update: Karachi to remain cold, dry during next 24 hours

Monday Jan 11, 2021
KARACHI: Dry and cold weather is expected in Karachi over the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.
PMD recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius in the port city Monday morning.
The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius, the Met office predicted, adding that humidity is at 26%.
It said light winds are blowing from the north.
The cold wave will continue across Pakistan with the mercury expected to dip to -9°C in the upper northern areas and north of Balochistan.
PMD also said dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.