pakistan
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Digital Pakistan to help us move away from cash economy: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the digital Pakistan initiative would help the country move away from cash economy.

The premier was speaking at the launch ceremony for 'Raast' payment system in Islamabad on Monday. The launch was attended by State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Reza Baqir as well.

The Raast is Pakistan’s first instant payment system that will enable end-to-end digital payments among individuals, businesses, and government entities instantaneously, according to SBP's website.

The faster payment system will be used to settle small-value retail payments in real-time while at the same time provide a cheap and universal access to all players in the financial industry including banks and fintech. 


More to follow...

'Army doesn't need to get involved in politics; it should not be dragged into it'

We will stay our course: DG ISPR presents 10-year review of security ops

Coronavirus: 40% households in Pakistan facing moderate to severe food insecurity

Know their names: The 10 coal miners killed in Balochistan

Weather update: Karachi to remain cold, dry during next 24 hours

'52 places to love in 2021': Lahore listed in NY Times’ top picks to visit this year

Coronavirus: Around 500 low-fee private schools in Sindh may not be able to reopen

As promised, federal government gives Karachi 50 new fire engines

Broadsheet CEO claims Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to stop probe against his assets

PDM to stage power show in Malakand today

'HEC agrees on two-year Bachelor, Masters programs till 2022'

Pakistan starts first polio vaccine campaign of 2021

