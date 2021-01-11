Digital Pakistan to help us move away from cash economy: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the digital Pakistan initiative would help the country move away from cash economy.



The premier was speaking at the launch ceremony for 'Raast' payment system in Islamabad on Monday. The launch was attended by State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Reza Baqir as well.

The Raast is Pakistan’s first instant payment system that will enable end-to-end digital payments among individuals, businesses, and government entities instantaneously, according to SBP's website.

The faster payment system will be used to settle small-value retail payments in real-time while at the same time provide a cheap and universal access to all players in the financial industry including banks and fintech.







