Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise iconic role in HBO series 'And Just Like That'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

The new ten-episode series will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis

Three of the four stars of the popular HBO series Sex and the City will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same characters roughly two decades older, the network said on Sunday.

The new ten-episode, half-hour series, will air on HBO Max and star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the roles they made famous during the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to the network.

The show will be titled And Just Like That and begin production in late spring, HBO said.

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement announcing the new series.

The network did not say why Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on Sex and the City, was not cast in the new production. - Reuters

More From Hollywood:

Vogue Magazine criticised for 'badly done' cover of Kamala Harris

Vogue Magazine criticised for 'badly done' cover of Kamala Harris

Kim Kardashian's former nanny reveals Kanye West's gruesome behaviour behind closed doors

Kim Kardashian's former nanny reveals Kanye West's gruesome behaviour behind closed doors

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter dance moves will blow you away

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter dance moves will blow you away
Lana Del Rey jumps in to defend cover art of upcoming album

Lana Del Rey jumps in to defend cover art of upcoming album
Taylor Swift's album Folklore is top selling album of 2020

Taylor Swift's album Folklore is top selling album of 2020
Prince William expected Kate Middleton to be an ‘army wife without the nuptials’

Prince William expected Kate Middleton to be an ‘army wife without the nuptials’

Zac Efron, Vanessa Valladares seen holding hands during romantic stroll in Sydney

Zac Efron, Vanessa Valladares seen holding hands during romantic stroll in Sydney
Miley Cyrus sends love, sweet wishes to sister Noah Cyrus on her 21st birthday

Miley Cyrus sends love, sweet wishes to sister Noah Cyrus on her 21st birthday
Angelina Jolie spotted shopping with children Zahara, Shiloh in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie spotted shopping with children Zahara, Shiloh in Los Angeles
British filmmaker Michael Apted dies at 79

British filmmaker Michael Apted dies at 79
Taylor Swift clears the air about 'Evermore' songs dissing Karlie Kloss

Taylor Swift clears the air about 'Evermore' songs dissing Karlie Kloss

Jason Sudeikis feels Olivia Wilde has 'broken his heart' by dating Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis feels Olivia Wilde has 'broken his heart' by dating Harry Styles

Latest

view all