Sialkot couple involved in alleged abuse of a minor housemaid sent to jail

Couple sent to prison for alleged abuse of 14-year-old

Minor was employed as housemaid

SIALKOT: A local court on Monday ordered imprisonment of a couple suspected of employing a minor as a housemaid and abusing her on "a daily basis".

According to Geo News, the police recovered the 14-year-old and arrested the couple from Muradpur locality in Sialkot. The raid was conducted following Geo News' reportage of the abuse.

Today, the police presented the detained couple before a civil judge for allegedly physical abuse. The chid claimed the couple did not provide her a bed to sleep at night and forced her to eat food that "discarded and thrown into the garbage".

After hearing police complaint, the judge sent the couple to prison.

A day earlier, the police said the couple would stay under custody until the medical reports are furnished. The minor had told authorities that her employers kept her at their home due to non-repayment of the money that her father had borrowed from them.

Muradpur police station house officer (SHO) had said at the time the victim was under mental duress and was handed over to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB).



Shehzad, the man accused of torturing the girl, denied the allegations against him and his wife, claiming the "girl is a relative".