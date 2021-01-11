Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Michael B. Jordan makes relationship with Lori Harvey Instagram official

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

American actor Michael B. Jordan has made it known that he is no longer single as he made his relationship with Lori Harvey known to the public.

The Just Mercy actor shared a picture of them together at a beautiful location surrounded by twinkly lights.

The couple looked gorgeous as they can be seen cozied up together.


Following Michael's post, Lori took to her Instagram to share two polaroids of their adorable selves clearly indicating that the love birds are indeed official. 

The can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear, clearly showing that they are in love.



More From Hollywood:

Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise iconic role in HBO series 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise iconic role in HBO series 'And Just Like That'
Vogue Magazine criticised for 'badly done' cover of Kamala Harris

Vogue Magazine criticised for 'badly done' cover of Kamala Harris

Kim Kardashian's former nanny reveals Kanye West's gruesome behaviour behind closed doors

Kim Kardashian's former nanny reveals Kanye West's gruesome behaviour behind closed doors

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter dance moves will blow you away

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter dance moves will blow you away
Lana Del Rey jumps in to defend cover art of upcoming album

Lana Del Rey jumps in to defend cover art of upcoming album
Taylor Swift's album Folklore is top selling album of 2020

Taylor Swift's album Folklore is top selling album of 2020
Prince William expected Kate Middleton to be an ‘army wife without the nuptials’

Prince William expected Kate Middleton to be an ‘army wife without the nuptials’

Zac Efron, Vanessa Valladares seen holding hands during romantic stroll in Sydney

Zac Efron, Vanessa Valladares seen holding hands during romantic stroll in Sydney
Miley Cyrus sends love, sweet wishes to sister Noah Cyrus on her 21st birthday

Miley Cyrus sends love, sweet wishes to sister Noah Cyrus on her 21st birthday
Angelina Jolie spotted shopping with children Zahara, Shiloh in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie spotted shopping with children Zahara, Shiloh in Los Angeles
British filmmaker Michael Apted dies at 79

British filmmaker Michael Apted dies at 79
Taylor Swift clears the air about 'Evermore' songs dissing Karlie Kloss

Taylor Swift clears the air about 'Evermore' songs dissing Karlie Kloss

Latest

view all