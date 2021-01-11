NA panel seeks MDCAT 2020 retest

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC). — Twitter

PPP lawmaker says 37 questions came out of syllabus

Dr Faisal Sultan says he would appraise PMC of NA standing committee's reservsations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Commission came under fire during a session of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Health on Monday for how it conducted the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) last year.

During the session, chaired by Khalid Hussain Magsi, PPP lawmaker Shazia Sobia expressed Sindh government's reservations and said 37 exam questions were reported out of syllabus due to which many students faced issues.

She maintained that the PMC had admitted 14 questions were out of syllabus during a court hearing in Punjab, and urged for a retest. The lawmaker questioned why the test was conducted by the Centre and not provinces. "The children's future is at stake," she stressed.

Demanding an action, she said the PMC officials should appear before the committee. The standing committee's chairman said "no one takes it seriously". He said it was officials' responsibility to appear before the committee and that it was not a matter of ego.

Magsi said the PMC was made out of "stubborness" and without homework.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan maintained that the exam was conducted through universal method, adding that he would appraise PMC of the committee's reservations.