pakistan
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Imtiaz Hussain

7-year-old girl sexually assaulted, strangulated in Sindh

By
Imtiaz Hussain

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Noah Silliman/Unsplash/via Geo.tv

  • Unknown person abducts 7-year-old 
  • Minor sexually assaulted and strangulated
  • Locals protest against gruesome incident

SUKKUR: A minor girl's body was found from a banana orchard in Hadal Shah village of Sindh's Khairpur district. 

The seven-year-old was reportedly abducted by unknown persons when she was returning home after work. The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her before strangulating her to death and leaving her in a banana orchard field. 

The local police recovered the body and shifted it to the Pir Jo Goth Taluka headquarters (THQ) hospital, where a lady doctor confirmed that the minor had been raped before she was strangulated to death.

The incident created panic and fear among the locals, who protested against the latest gruesome incident of child abuse and demanded that the rapist be arrested.

